LET'S TALK | KSHB 41 News coming to Independence on Feb. 5 for Let's Talk event

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The KSHB 41 News team will be landing in Independence for our latest Let's Talk event.

We’ll be hanging out from 8 to 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 5, at Main Street Coffee House, 107 S. Main St., Independence, Missouri, 64050.

Join KSHB 41's Rae Daniel, Taylor Hemness, meteorologist Lauren Rainson and others in person to let us know what we need to learn about Independence, its residents, what’s going well and what opportunities are possible.

If you can’t make it in person, send us a question using the form below.

