LET'S TALK | KSHB 41 News heading to Midtown and Westport on Nov. 11

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KSHB 41 News team is loading up our live truck and heading to Midtown/Westport in Kansas City, Missouri.

We’ll be hanging out from 8 to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 11, at Tower Tavern, 401 E. 31st Street in KCMO.

Join KSHB 41's JuYeon Kim, Kevin Holmes and others in person to let us know what we need to learn about Midtown/Westport, its residents, what’s going well and what opportunities are possible.

If you can’t make it in person, send us a question using the form below.

KSHB 41 Let's Talk