LET'S TALK | Parkville opens new satellite station for its police department

PARKVILLE, Mo. — During our recent Let's Talk Parkville, part of KSHB 41's Let's Talk series, we found out about the city's plans to open a new satellite police station, allowing officers to be more visible in Parkville.

The police department, city officials and residents celebrated the opening of the new office Thursday morning.

It's located in the city's Creekside Neighborhood at 7069 Elizabeth St., Suite 200.

Our whole purpose has always been to be responsive to the community, reduce response time and be highly visible in patrol," Parkville Police Chief Kevin Chrisman said at the ribbon-cutting. "That's why we're stationed at this corner because of a lot of the restaurants, bars, breweries. "I want people to see my officers and feel they can approach them."

The station does not have officers on duty 24 hours a day, but there is a phone number on the office door to reach officers.

If there's an emergency, you should still call 911.

—