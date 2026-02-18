Let's Talk | Puppetry Arts Institute in Independence celebrates 25 years

KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri. He was at the Let's Talk event in Independence and heard about Puppetry Arts Institute's 25th anniversary. He followed up with the nonprofit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

The Puppetry Arts Institute in Independence is marking a significant milestone as it celebrates 25 years of bringing puppetry to life for audiences across the area.

The institute has bridged education and entertainment through the art of puppetry.

Nancy Clark, who has been with the nonprofit for all 25 years, knows how to make both an introduction and a lasting impact.

"It's only the beginning," Clark said. "We'd like to be here for 25, 50, 100 years."

Clark's passion for puppetry began early in her life, and her passion never wavered.

"I fell in love with puppets when I was 7 years old, and I haven't stopped enjoying it," Clark said.

She moves marionettes with the goal of inspiring a new generation of puppeteers. The institute's approach combines learning with performance.

"Our mission is to entertain and educate," Clark said.

KSHB 41 Nancy Clark

Puppeteers at the institute bring classroom lessons to the stage, including celebrations of major milestones like America's 250th birthday.

Birthday events for America at the institute are scheduled in June and July.

The appeal of puppetry extends far beyond America's borders, according to Clark.

"Every country in the world has some form of puppetry," Clark said. "Over the years, people have used puppetry to entertain and educate, and tell their history and folktales, their culture."

The institute includes an impressive collection that showcases puppetry's rich history, including pieces that connect directly to Kansas City's past.

One room is dedicated to Hazelle Rollins, a barrier-breaking creator who left her mark in the puppetry world.

KSHB 41 Hazelle Rollins

"Forty years. She made millions of puppets," Clark said. "It was the only factory in the entire world exclusively making puppets."

That factory operated in Kansas City, adding to the metro's unique cultural history. The factory closed in the 1980s, but its history and some of the puppetry items made in the factory found a home in Independence.

In today's digital age, filled with tablets and technology, Clark believes puppetry offers something irreplaceable.

KSHB 41 Nancy Clark

When asked why children should put down their electronic devices and pick up a puppet, Clark had a simple but powerful answer.

"Because there's no electricity here running any of it. It runs off of kid imagination," she said.

The Puppetry Arts Institute, located at 11025 Winner Rd., is open for visits and events. You can even make your own puppet.

