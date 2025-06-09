KSHB 41 reporter Caroline Hogan covers development across the Kansas City area. Share your story idea with Caroline .

—

Many Shawnee community members tend to be against projects and policies coming out of City Hall that would be right in their backyard.

But Say YES Shawnee is trying to reframe that approach.

Founded by resident Alex Welch Blattner, the nonpartisan group works to advocate for certain values in Shawnee, especially around promoting diversity in housing, residents and streets.

Say YES Shawnee advocates for diversity, public engagement

"Our ethos is let's say yes to things that would be good for our community, speak up for those people who might not live here yet because their house hasn't been built," Welch Blattner said.

The group's approach includes live-blogging city council meetings and rallying residents to speak in favor of projects that align with their vision for a more inclusive community.

Christian Sinclair, a member of Say YES Shawnee, helped advocate for the eventual construction of bike and pedestrian lanes on Midland Avenue.

"I'm connected to different members of the bicycling community," Sinclair said. "So I'm able to share with them, 'Hey, this is something our City Council is gonna talk about.' We can come out and say, 'Gosh, sometimes when I come out and ride my bike and there's no bike lane, I'm pretty scared of cars.'"

The group focuses on speaking up and maintaining a positive approach rather than simply opposing initiatives.

"You realize there's lots of different motivations and differences in City Council, and unless you're paying attention and telling them what you want to see, they can't read your mind," Sinclair said.

Despite having a full-time job, Welch Blattner remains committed to her work with Say YES Shawnee.

KSHB 41 Alex Welch Blattner

"This is just a hobby," she said with a laugh.

But it's work she has seen happen.

"That's why we've been able to grow because people know what's going on and they're able to get involved," Welch Blattner said.

It's free to join the group, and it's open to all. They meet once a month.

—

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.