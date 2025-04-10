LEXINGTON, Mo. — The Lexington community spent Thursday mourning the loss of 5-year-old Alistair Lamb, who died in the gas line explosion Wednesday night.

KSHB 41 News reporter Isabella LeDonne spoke with members of the family Wednesday as they grieved the loss of their loved one.

Lexington remembers boy killed, family members injured in explosion

Jacob Cunningham, Alistair’s father, and Cami Lamb, Alistair’s sister, were both injured in the explosion.

Courtesy family (From left to right) Cami Lamb, Alistair Lamb and Jacob Cunningham

They were rushed to hospitals in the Kansas City area Wednesday night for treatment of their injuries.

Catherine Woods, Alistair’s grandmother, said Cunningham and Cami remained in critical but stable condition Thursday.

According to Woods, Cunningham had picked up Alistair and Cami, 10, on his way home from work. Within minutes of arriving home, a subcontractor hit a gas line, causing the explosion.

Woods says Jacob got married on Christmas in 2023, but his wife died two days later. He’s raised Alistair and Cami as a single father ever since.

"They've had a year's worth of tragedy, and now this,” Woods said. “Alistair was going to start kindergarten next year. Last week, he had just learned how to ride a bike. He loved Spiderman, running around, and being our little 5-year-old."

Courtesy family Alistair Lamb on a bicycle

The investigation into the explosion was ongoing throughout the day Thursday and involved local, state and federal officials.

The family has established a GoFundMe.

Woods says the Bank Midwest branch in Lexington has also established an account to keep donations for the family.

