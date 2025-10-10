KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland. She also focuses on issues surrounding immigration. Share your story idea with Fernanda.

—

After two decades, the Liberty Animal Control and Shelter has increased its adoption fees, but workers say they don't believe the higher costs are stopping people from adopting.

There's a lot that goes into getting these animals ready for adoption.

Liberty Animal Shelter raises adoption fees for first time in 20 years

Giving them love and affection they may have never had before is one part of the job.

"You are a good boy," said Animal Control and Shelter Operations Manager Samantha Lehman, as she pets one of their residents. "He knows I'm a sucker for him."

KSHB

"They pull on your heartstrings," Lehman said.

The other part of the job includes ensuring they are healthy and ready for a new home, but that’s getting more expensive.

"Everything has increased with inflation,” Lehman said.

Due to higher costs for medical services, the Liberty Animal Shelter increased its adoption fees for dogs from $80 to $175.

For some cats, the price can be three times higher, from up to $50 to up to $150.

KSHB

Staff say they’re not worried that the higher prices will stop people from adopting.

"I think when people go to adopt animals, they already know that when you own pets, there are extra expenses,” said Madison Harris, Animal Control Officer.

For comparison, KC Pet Project's adoption fees for adult dogs range from $75 to $150, while small-breed dogs and puppies will cost anywhere from $150 to $300. Adopting kittens from KC Pet Project will cost up to $125 and adult cats up to $50.

They also have weekly adoption specials, which offer discounts and waived fees.

In a statement, CEO Kate Meghji said the services covered by the adoption fee, including age-appropriate vaccinations, microchipping, and spay or neuter surgery, “would cost pet owners hundreds of dollars if they got a pet elsewhere.”

Their mindset is similar to the one in Liberty.

"Our animals are already take-home ready and have everything done. So that's a huge benefit,” Harris said.

KSHB

A benefit they say they’re happy to share with the community.

"Getting to see that turnaround, that better story or better outcome — it's really rewarding,” Harris said.

—