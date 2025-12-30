Liberty looks for train traffic solutions as costs increase by millions for proposed Birmingham Road bridge

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. This story is a follow up from a Let's Talk story, where KSHB 41 News comes to your community to hear what's important in your neighborhood. Share your story idea with Isabella .

The rising cost of building a bridge is derailing Liberty's plans once again to fix train traffic problems at Birmingham Road between Missouri Highway 291 and South Liberty Parkway.

We learned about the increase in train traffic in Liberty at our summer Let's Talk event, where KSHB 41 News comes to your community and hears from residents directly about the stories that are important to them. In July, we shared the voices of city leaders concerned about the traffic block on Birmingham Road and its impact to public safety.

Nearly six months later, KSHB 41 News has learned its going to be an expensive path forward.

When the bridge project was first proposed years ago, it was expected to cost about $3 million. Then, that price jumped up to $10 million in 2025. The bridge could now cost up to $18.5 million, and city leaders are working to find that money sooner rather than later.

At peak travel in the summertime months, nearly 40 trains will cross Birmingham Road a day.

"We have trains going north and south at the same time, and people are stuck there for a bit," Liberty City Councilman Jeff Watt said.

That can include first responders trying to get between Missouri Highway 291 and South Liberty Parkway.

"There's a sizable gap [between Withers Road and 291] and Birmingham fits right down the middle of that," Watt said. "The public safety aspect of that alone is critical."

Councilman Watt also lives about four blocks from the train track intersection, and has been working to find the $10 million in funding. But the price jumped up to potentially $18.5 million in just six months, after city leaders learned the project would require much more construction than anticipated.

"The right of way is actually 300 feet long, so the bridge has to be three times as long as we thought," councilman Watt said. "That just put a lot more money into the price."

There are two proposals in the early development tracks. The 'Off Alignment' concept would have the bridge curve east over the railway, requiring right-of-way from undeveloped properties and impacting a nearby cell tower. It would cost between $16 and $18.5 million.

The 'On Alignment' option is a straight bridge across Birmingham Road, but that would require adding a retaining wall along Holt Drive in neighbor's backyards. It would also modify the neighborhood access at Holt Drive by elevating the neighborhood by 10-15 feet, according to councilman Watt.

It's a cheaper solution at an estimated $14.5-$17 million, but would affect neighbors more directly.

"It's hard to comprehend those numbers but with the future of Liberty and the growth to the south side, the bridge is a necessity for public safety," councilman Watt said.

The search is on for the city to find that money from federal and state dollars.

"Liberty will be able to contribute some, but not near those levels," councilman Watt said. "There's no way."

The number of trains crossing Birmingham Road is expected to go up over the next few years with the CPKC merger, making the bridge a priority for Liberty.

"It may not go through your neighborhood over by the middle school, but if the school buses going to your middle school can't get through, we now have a problem," councilman Watt said.

A public meeting will be held sharing updates on the project at the end of January.

