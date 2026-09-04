Liberty man on lawn mower killed in a two-vehicle crash on North Stark Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 82-year-old Liberty man on a lawn mower was killed in a two-vehicle crash on North Stark Avenue Thursday afternoon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was called to North Stark Avenue off 122nd Terrace just after 1 p.m.

The crash report says the man was on a Skag lawn mower and pulled into the path of a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu.

The Chevy struck the rear of the lawn mower.

The man on the lawn mower was transported to an area hospital where he died a few hours later.

The 63-year-old driver of the Chevy suffered minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

