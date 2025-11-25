Liberty Parks & Rec faces $80K budget increase from minimum wage hike

KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland. She went Monday night to Liberty to check on the affect an increase in Missouri's mininum wage would have on the city's community center, including its employees and members.

Missouri's minimum wage increase to $15 per hour will affect the City of Liberty's budget for next year, including adding more than $80,000 to the Parks & Recreation Department's expenses.

Thomas Tempest has worked as a lifeguard for the department for five years. The part-time job helps him pay bills as a college student.

“I spend a lot of time counting cents and counting dollars. It adds up real fast,” Tempest said. “I have lots of expenses, like groceries, tuition, housing.”

He feels like he’s drowning in bills, but knows that next year a higher minimum wage will finally help him catch his breath.

“Even a couple bucks increase, even a dollar increase, that’ll stack up to $40 or $50 bucks,” Tempest said.

That extra money will make a difference in his pocket and in the city’s budget.

BJ Staab oversees the Parks & Rec Department, the department that will feel the biggest impact from the higher minimum wage. The reason is the 250 part-time and seasonal positions they have.

The higher minimum wage will also lead to raises in the salaries of other positions.

Staab says looking at the budget is a challenge.

They are studying how to balance things out. That could include an increase in membership and program fees.

“We don't want to have somebody not participate in a program, but we also know we have to cover our costs,” Staab said.

Liberty Community Center members say they can lift that weight.

“It’s a good thing for everybody," said Bob Hastings, a Liberty Community Center member. "And if it means that I have to personally pay a little extra to come here, that’s okay with me. It's not going to discourage me personally from coming here.”

Another community center member agreed with Hastings.

“You have to do what you have to do," said Mary Dunbar. "It means people are going to be able to get the money they should have. It's good. It’s very good.”

Last week, Staab presented the budget to the city council. The city will study the numbers before final approval in December.

Before a final decision is made, other study sessions will take place.

Another possibility, according to Staab, is to have different fees for non-Liberty residents. He said 40% of their members are not from Liberty.

But Staab says minimum wage is only part of their concerns. He said prices for cleaning supplies, uniforms, basketballs, and baseballs have also gone up. All of those cost increases affect their budget.

At this point, "the department is not looking to cut services, Staab said. “But yes, that could be a conversation in the future."

For Tempest, the raise is one more reason to return to the pool deck next year.

“It inclines me to stay here a little bit longer,” he said.

