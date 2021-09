KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Liberty Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a man who's been missing since Friday.

Mike Parks, 56, was last seen at a Mini Mart in downtown Liberty.

Parks is about five feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds.

He drives a white Honda CRV with Missouri plates TG0E7P.

According to Parks' family, he was planning to go fishing. The family has also checked all places he's known to be.

Anyone with information or who sees Parks is asked to call 911.