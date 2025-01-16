Liberty Public Schools notifies families of data breach to student information system

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Liberty Public Schools district informed families Wednesday of a data breach to a company that provides the district's student information system.

In a letter to families, the district said it was informed by PowerSchool that a data breach impacted systems and compromised security at the company level.

PowerSchool told the district the breach prompted the personal information of both students and staff members to be exposed.

The district said PowerSchool was able to contain the incident and resolve it before any data was replicated or shared.

There has been no evidence of any further unauthorized activity.

"We want to reassure you that all compromised data has been securely deleted, and the investigation is ongoing," the district said in the letter to families. "We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available."

The district assured families that no passwords of student, staff or parent portal accounts were accessed and those accounts remain secure.

Staff who notice any suspicious activity are asked to report it to the district's technology help desk. Students and families are encouraged to submit a Let's Talk ticket at this link.

An investigation into the matter continues.

KSHB 41 reached out to the district for more information on the incident. We have not heard back at this time.

