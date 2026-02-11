Liberty schools name Dr. Jennifer Kephart as new superintendent

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Liberty School District has named Dr. Jennifer Kephart as the next superintendent.

Kephart is currently in her fifth year serving as superintendent in the Washington School District near St. Louis, Missouri, but she is know in the local area.

Prior to her tenure in Washington, she served for four years in the Lee's Summit School District as Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education for two years, followed by Associate Superintendent of Academic Services.

She also held a prior stint in the Liberty School District as the Executive Director for Elementary Education from 2014 to 2017.

Kephart graduated from Shawnee Mission South, and she began her teaching career in the Shawnee Mission School District before moving to Missouri in 2002. She spent 11 years in the Park Hill School District as a teacher, building administrator and district leader.

She says she is excited to serve as the next superintendent of Liberty Public Schools, and it feels like a homecoming.

"The experiences, relationships, and lessons from that time had a lasting impact on me as a leader. Liberty Public Schools' strong reputation for academic excellence, dedicated staff and a community that values students make this an incredibly meaningful opportunity," she said.

Kephart will replace Dr. Jeremy Tucker, who announced his retirement last fall after serving 12 years as superintendent.

