Liberty volunteer shovels driveways for a dozen of families after snowstorm

KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland. She learned about this story on a Facebook group. She also focuses on issues surrounding immigration. Share your story idea with Fernanda.

After finishing his full-time job, Phillip Grace could have gone home to relax with his family.

Instead, he spent hours driving through Liberty's snow-covered roads with a shovel, helping families he barely knows clear their driveways after the winter storm.

One of the people Grace helped is Gail Spotts

Spotts has an important doctor’s appointment on Tuesday. She was afraid she wouldn’t be able to go because the snow had covered her driveway.

“If the sun was out, I'd probably get out there and try to shovel, but I would hurt the next day,” Spotts said.

Her hope came from someone she doesn’t even know — his name is Phillip Grace.

“With me being in a wheelchair, when I saw him out shoveling my driveway, I just wanted to come out and say thank you so much,” she said.

Phillip doesn’t meet most of the people he helps. They request assistance via Facebook, and most of the time that’s where he hears “thanks.”

“You’re just an angel that flies in, does good, and then flies away,” Gail said.

Her daughter, Emma Spotts, was the one who asked for his help.

“She’s been dealing with a lot. So just knowing this is done will be a relief for her,” Emma said.

After working his full-time job, instead of going home to spend time with his family and kids, Grace helped 13 families he knows very little about.

Grace had to navigate roads in Liberty to get from place to place.

He said overall, road conditions were good.

The City of Liberty told me me they did not pretreat for this storm.

Crews put salt down at the start of the storm and spent hours plowing. They also say they’ll treat the roads tonight for possible refreezing.

“Just helping out anyone in the community that I can,” Grace said. “It never hurts to just offer a helping hand.”

“It gives me faith in humanity,” Spotts said.

Phillip wants to be part of something bigger. He wants to encourage other people to help the elderly and those with mobility issues.

“Everyone has a neighbor. So if we’re willing to help our neighbor, then we should all be able to figure everything out and give everyone a helping hand,” Grace said.

