Life-threatening injuries in Friday night shooting

GLADSTONE, Mo. - A Gladstone man suffered life-threatening injuries late Friday night after a shooting in the 1200 block of N.E. 73rd Street.

Police were called to the scene about 10:20 Friday night after a reported shots fired.

One man was shot, and suffered life-threatening injuries, and is being treated at North Kansas City Hospital.

Police are looking for a male suspect, who is still at large.

No other information has been given.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call police.