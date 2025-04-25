Life Unlimited breaks ground on new neighborhood to support people living with disabilities

VOICE FOR EVERYONE | Share your voice with KSHB 41’s Rae Daniel

In Deener Byrd's room, you will always know what time it is, as clocks fill the wall of his home.

Rae Daniel | KSHB Robin Byrd - Deener Byrd's aunt

"He loves clocks," Deener's aunt, Robin Byrd said.

At Nathan Powell's home, his wall is covered with Chiefs memorabilia.

"I love the Chiefs," Powell said. "I have a signed Eric Berry jersey."

Powell not only loves his Chiefs covered walls, but also the accessibility in his home.

Rae Daniel | KSHB Nathan Powell - Life Unlimited Resident

"It has wheelchair ramps so I can get in and out of the house easier, and it has wide doorways so I can get in through doorways," Powell said. "And it has a roll in shower so I can take showers everyday."

The 34 year old's life changed when he was just 12 years old.

"I have an incomplete C3, C4 spinal cord injury due to being shot when I was 12 years old," Powell said.

Now in need of 24-7 care, he's in a home that fits his needs.

"We all need that type of support," Powell said. "And Life Unlimited provides that type of support."

Both Powell and Deener Byrd live inside homes built byLife Unlimited.

Rae Daniel | KSHB Julie Edlund - Life Unlimited CEO

"Individuals, particularly living with disabilities , their income is often only from social security, so they may need to live, with no more than 1000 dollars a month," Life Unlimited CEO, Julie Edlund said. " And that 1000 dollars includes their rent, their food, everything that they do; If they want to go bowling, if they want to buy groceries and so, if you could imagine with the price of housing right now what that would look like and what kind of housing people would be able to get."

The organization works with more than 1,000 people living with different disabilities throughout Kansas City and Northwest Missouri.

"Whether it's transportation, help with daily living skills, help with budgeting or grocery shopping, we're there to help you with the needs that you have," Edlund said.

The organization also assists in providing accessible housing.

"We have 74 front doors now, 74 homes all throughout the community that we support," Edlund said.

On Friday afternoon, they're breaking ground on 'The Trails', a neighborhood creating more accessibility for those living with extreme barriers.

"Phase One is a development of 30 homes that will be surrounded by trails, a lake, and a club house," Edlund said. "All we do is help provide the services so you can stay in your home, you can thrive in your community and reach the goals that you want to have a meaningful life."

For Deener, his aunt Robin says she's seeing the independence grow.

"He goes and does stuff every single day, before he did not do that," Robin Byrd said. "He has goals that are set and we help him set those goals for things that he needs to do and just needs to live his best life and I feel like he is doing that."

The groundbreaking will take place at 1:30 p.m. in Liberty. This is the first phase and plan to have that complete in about three years.

Life Unlimited stated its kicking of its capital campaign.So far, more than five million dollars has been raised of its 30 million dollar goal.