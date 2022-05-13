Lightning ‘may have been a factor’ in Gladstone house fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lightning “may have been a factor” in a house fire Friday on 76th Terrace in Gladstone, according to the Gladstone Fire Department.

Gladstone fire crews responded to the scene with assistance from the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire and reported no injuries, according to the Gladstone Fire Department.

However, as investigation of the fire continues, crews believe lightning in the area around the time of the fire could have been a factor.