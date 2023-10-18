Lincoln Prep admits to using ineligible football player, vacates 5 victories

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lincoln College Preparatory Academy in Kansas City, Missouri, agreed to vacate five victories by its football team this season after using an ineligible player in those games.

"Lincoln College Preparatory Academy (LCPA) is committed to transparency and integrity in our athletic programs," the Kansas City Public Schools district said in a statement. "It has come to our attention that during this academic year, an ineligible player participated in several varsity games in a limited capacity."

The district said they take full responsibility for the oversight and regret what happened.

In addition, the district reported the violation to the Missouri State High School Activities Association.

"It is of utmost importance to us that we maintain the highest standards of eligibility and compliance in our athletic programs," KCPS said in a statement. "We are currently in the process of strengthening our internal processes and oversight mechanisms to prevent such occurrences in the future."

Lincoln College Preparatory Academy is recognized as one of the Kansas City area's best schools.

It was selected the best high school in Missouri for 2016 by U.S. News & World Report.

The football team is scheduled to play Sumner Academy of Arts and Science at 7 p.m. Friday in KCK.

