Lindenwood University settles COVID online classes lawsuit

ST LOUIS — Lindenwood University in St. Charles will pay $1.65 million to nearly 6,000 students who were moved to online classes in the spring of 2020 during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money goes to settle a class-action lawsuit brought by students who argued that they overpaid for tuition because virtual instruction is less expensive than in-person classes.

The lawsuit had sought for more than $5 million in reimbursements from Lindenwood.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a federal judge on Wednesday approved the settlement, which will see each student receive roughly $185. The students’ attorneys will receive about $550,000.

