LIST | Places in Kansas City for help dealing with cold weather

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The forecast for this week calls for a brutal stretch of cold temperatures and wind chills dipping far below zero.
We’ve put together this list of resources to help our community navigate the cold weather. We understand some members of our community may not have access to a computer. We hope you might be able to share these resources with those residents.
If we're missing a resource or have incorrect information, please contact us at desk@kshb.com.
Heating your home or apartment
Electric and gas utility providers remind residents to not use generators indoors. Additionally, residents should not use an oven or a gas stove top to heat their homes.
Kansas Gas Service
Spire Gas Service
Atmos Gas Service
Evergy
Kansas City Board of Public Utilities
Independence Power and Light
Platte-Clay Electric Cooperative
Cold Weather Shelters
City Union Mission Men’s Shelter, 1108 E. 10th Street, KCMO
City Union Mission Women’s Shelter, 1310 Wabash Ave., KCMO
Cold Weather Shelter at Crosslines, 550 State Avenue, KCK
Hope City, 5101 E. 24th Street, KCMO
Hope Faith, 705 Virginia Ave., KCMO
Project 1020, 9400 Pflumm Road, Lenexa
Salvation Army Crossroads Shelter, 14704 E. Truman Road, Independence
Salvation Army Family Lodge, 420 E. Sante Fe St., Olathe
Shelter KC Men’s Center, 1520 Cherry St., KCMO
Shelter KC Women’s Center, 2611 E. 11th Street, KCMO
A Turning Point, 1900 NE Englewood Road, KCMO
Many libraries and community centers across the region are also places to warm up during the day. You should call or research ahead of time the one closest to you to make sure they are open.
Kansas City, Missouri, has established resources for those needing help during the winter months.
