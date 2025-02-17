LIST | Places in Kansas City for help dealing with cold weather

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The forecast for this week calls for a brutal stretch of cold temperatures and wind chills dipping far below zero.

We’ve put together this list of resources to help our community navigate the cold weather. We understand some members of our community may not have access to a computer. We hope you might be able to share these resources with those residents.

Heating your home or apartment

Electric and gas utility providers remind residents to not use generators indoors. Additionally, residents should not use an oven or a gas stove top to heat their homes.

Kansas Gas Service

Spire Gas Service

Atmos Gas Service

Evergy

Kansas City Board of Public Utilities

Independence Power and Light

Platte-Clay Electric Cooperative

Cold Weather Shelters

City Union Mission Men’s Shelter, 1108 E. 10th Street, KCMO

City Union Mission Women’s Shelter, 1310 Wabash Ave., KCMO

Cold Weather Shelter at Crosslines, 550 State Avenue, KCK

Hope City, 5101 E. 24th Street, KCMO

Hope Faith, 705 Virginia Ave., KCMO

Project 1020, 9400 Pflumm Road, Lenexa

Salvation Army Crossroads Shelter, 14704 E. Truman Road, Independence

Salvation Army Family Lodge, 420 E. Sante Fe St., Olathe

Shelter KC Men’s Center, 1520 Cherry St., KCMO

Shelter KC Women’s Center, 2611 E. 11th Street, KCMO

A Turning Point, 1900 NE Englewood Road, KCMO

Many libraries and community centers across the region are also places to warm up during the day. You should call or research ahead of time the one closest to you to make sure they are open.

Kansas City, Missouri, has established resources for those needing help during the winter months.

