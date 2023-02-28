LIVE BLOG: 1st flight takes off from new Kansas City International Airport single terminal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The new Kansas City International Airport single terminal is now open, and passengers are experiencing the first flights to arrive and depart from the terminal on Tuesday.

The KSHB 41 News team is posted around the terminal to capture opening day of a brand new airport terminal in Kansas City.

6:50 a.m. | Coaches with the Kansas City Chiefs are traveling to the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on opening day of the new terminal.

6:38 a.m. | Travelers have described the TSA line in the new terminal as "easy" and "smooth."

“It’s the first hello to Kansas City and I think it represents Kansas City’s growth” David Whalen II shares what this new terminal represents for the city. So far I’ve heard a number of passengers say the TSA line has been “smooth and easy” pic.twitter.com/mWj6MlRIih — Rae Daniel (@RAEtheReporter) February 28, 2023

6:24 a.m. | Those visiting Kansas City will have a chance to get their first taste of KC barbecue at Smoke 'n Magic at the new terminal.

6 a.m. | One passenger on the first flight to leave the new terminal spoke about her excitement and optimism for Kansas City before her flight.

“I’m just excited. Kansas City’s on the up!” Monique is another passenger who was on the first flight out of the new terminal! She’s heading to Memphis to catch a Grizzlies/Lakers game! pic.twitter.com/eXeZRlJcQq — Rae Daniel (@RAEtheReporter) February 28, 2023

5:40 a.m. | KSHB 41 News Reporter Daniela Leon and anchors Lindsay Shively and Rae Daniel capture what it's like to step through the doors of the new terminal.

WALK INTO KANSAS CITY’S NEW TERMINAL WITH ME! MY VERY FIRST TIME! Wow wow wow! It just opened an hour ago! See you all on @KSHB41 live this morning! We have crews all over to capture this historic day! pic.twitter.com/YzmYYdGqBa — Lindsay Shively (@LindsayShively) February 28, 2023

A Southwest Airlines Customer Service and Support Representative is the first traveler to pass through the security checkpoint on her day off.

The first passenger through the new terminal @Fly_KansasCity security checkpoint was Shari Braun, a @SouthwestAir customer service and support representative traveling on her day off. She came in on the last flight into the old terminal yesterday evening. pic.twitter.com/tSMh4Kosxh — TSA Southeast (@TSA_Southeast) February 28, 2023

KSHB 41 News Reporter Charlie Keegan is traveling to the new KCI terminal from Chicago on opening day, to capture the experience through the eyes of a traveler.

In Chicago, Southwest Airlines is greeting passengers with a warm welcome.

Upon arrival at @fly2midway @SouthwestAir gave passengers a warm welcome! Now there’s about 6 hours before the morning flight into the new @Fly_KansasCity terminal. pic.twitter.com/3j1ABBZGjM — Charlie Keegan (@CharlieKeegan41) February 28, 2023

While in Kansas City, the first to depart from the terminal were treated to something sweet.

But some of the passengers out from the first flight are matching the excitement of the staff.

Kansas City is excited to check out the new terminal! @QuintonLucasKC this native has a special request for you after booking the first flight out of new terminal! @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/hZ5RVftSDH — Daniela Leon (@danielaleontv) February 28, 2023

The new terminal pays tribute to many aspects of Kansas City, including its ties to jazz.

My favorite piece inside the new #KCI paying tribute to our rich jazz roots! @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/uA64vEvbS1 — Daniela Leon (@danielaleontv) February 28, 2023

With the opening of the new airport terminal, comes the closing, and planned demolition of terminals B and C.

Daniel captured the announcement and boarding of the very first departure from the new terminal.

“It’s time to party!” Lisa Delano announcing the very first departure out of the new Kansas City airport. Delano says it’s been so emotional because it’s such a historical time for Kansas City pic.twitter.com/P8WMRA2zJH — Rae Daniel (@RAEtheReporter) February 28, 2023

First flight out of the new @Fly_KansasCity just announced!! pic.twitter.com/UmawJcyHiy — Rae Daniel (@RAEtheReporter) February 28, 2023

We have liftoff! Missouri One, bound for Chicago, is the first flight to take off from the new KCI single terminal.

A look at Missouri One, the first flight out of Kansas City! You can see the Missouri state painted on! pic.twitter.com/K2eKxOEQYG — Rae Daniel (@RAEtheReporter) February 28, 2023

There it goes! First flight out of @Fly_KansasCity pic.twitter.com/Si5MvkyAQg — Rae Daniel (@RAEtheReporter) February 28, 2023

Meanwhile, Charlie Keegan with KSHB 41 News is on the first flight to arrive to the terminal.

Passengers are now boarding at Chicago Midway International Airport, and are being treated to free Garrett Popcorn.

Now boarding!!! Passengers on the first flight into @Fly_KansasCity get free Garrett popcorn from @SouthwestAir pic.twitter.com/Mrl3nMJNEX — Charlie Keegan (@CharlieKeegan41) February 28, 2023