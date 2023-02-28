Watch Now
LIVE BLOG: 1st flight takes off from new Kansas City International Airport single terminal

Rae Daniel
Missouri One
Posted at 5:47 AM, Feb 28, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The new Kansas City International Airport single terminal is now open, and passengers are experiencing the first flights to arrive and depart from the terminal on Tuesday.

The KSHB 41 News team is posted around the terminal to capture opening day of a brand new airport terminal in Kansas City.

6:50 a.m. | Coaches with the Kansas City Chiefs are traveling to the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on opening day of the new terminal.

Kansas City Chiefs coaches travel to NFL Scouting Combine on opening day of new KCI terminal

6:38 a.m. | Travelers have described the TSA line in the new terminal as "easy" and "smooth."

6:24 a.m. | Those visiting Kansas City will have a chance to get their first taste of KC barbecue at Smoke 'n Magic at the new terminal.

Smoke 'n Magic barbecue serves a taste of KC at new airport terminal

6 a.m. | One passenger on the first flight to leave the new terminal spoke about her excitement and optimism for Kansas City before her flight.

5:40 a.m. | KSHB 41 News Reporter Daniela Leon and anchors Lindsay Shively and Rae Daniel capture what it's like to step through the doors of the new terminal.

A Southwest Airlines Customer Service and Support Representative is the first traveler to pass through the security checkpoint on her day off.

KSHB 41 News Reporter Charlie Keegan is traveling to the new KCI terminal from Chicago on opening day, to capture the experience through the eyes of a traveler.

In Chicago, Southwest Airlines is greeting passengers with a warm welcome.

While in Kansas City, the first to depart from the terminal were treated to something sweet.

Southwest Donuts

But some of the passengers out from the first flight are matching the excitement of the staff.

The new terminal pays tribute to many aspects of Kansas City, including its ties to jazz.

With the opening of the new airport terminal, comes the closing, and planned demolition of terminals B and C.

b&c closed.jpeg

Daniel captured the announcement and boarding of the very first departure from the new terminal.

We have liftoff! Missouri One, bound for Chicago, is the first flight to take off from the new KCI single terminal.

1st flight departs from new KCI terminal

Meanwhile, Charlie Keegan with KSHB 41 News is on the first flight to arrive to the terminal.

Passengers are now boarding at Chicago Midway International Airport, and are being treated to free Garrett Popcorn.

