'Live like Elsa': KU student's parents share message after daughter's death in hit-and-run crash

When Elsa McGrain’s family talks about her, they talk about a woman of faith.

Her parents, Anna and Jordan McGrain, sat down to share their goal of honoring their daughter’s legacy after the 20-year-old University of Kansas student was killed while exercising in Lawrence.

“This is not the end for her at all,” said Jordan, as they focus on a new beginning for Elsa’s legacy. They describe Elsa as a kind young woman.

“She received all her joy by helping the quiet ones — the people who weren’t noticed,” said Anna. “Elsa was a light.”

Her parents proudly talked about her faith. They say Elsa had many plans for her future, including spending the weekend with her dad in Lawrence.

“Obviously, it was a very difficult conversation to have with her little brother," Jordan said. "When he walked home, instead of hopping in the car and going to see Elsa, we had to share the very difficult news.”

Elsa wanted to travel as a missionary and dreamed of becoming a pediatric oncologist.

“She was the definition of what it means to be selfless,” Jordan said.

A hit-and-run driver killed their daughter while she out for a run. The loss has been overwhelming for the family.

“It’s been difficult — we’re still a little in shock,” Anna said.

Even in her final moments, Elsa’s faith and compassion shone through.

“One of the very last things she did before she went on her run was text a friend to say she would pray for her,” Jordan said.

A faith that continues to guide her parents now.

William Ray Klingler, the alleged driver of the vehicle that killed Elsa, was charged in Douglas County Court. He made his first court appearance via Zoom.

The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office charged Klingler with felony leaving the scene of a deadly accident, circumventing an ignition interlock device, driving while suspended, and no proof of motor vehicle insurance.

His bond remains at $500,000.

Nancy Chartrand, Elsa McGrain’s great-aunt, was in the courtroom on Wednesday. She says that even with all the grief the family is feeling, she couldn’t process much emotion.

“I just hope and pray that he remains in custody until this case can evolve,” Chartrand said. “I always look at individuals like that and think, ‘Wow, you were probably a young man once with all the potential that Elsa had.'”

"Your life took a really bad turn, and it doesn’t seem that any compassion or support you may have received along the way changed the trajectory that led you here today.”

Chartrand said Elsa’s legacy is one of light and kindness.

I also asked Elsa’s parents if they think they’ll be able to forgive the man who killed their daughter.

“Elsa always saw the good in people," her mother said. "I think we need to hold people accountable for their actions. But in the end, we also have to forgive.”

As they process their loss, the family wants the focus to remain on carrying forward what they call her mission.

“She’s going to continue to inspire people to be better and do good,” Jordan said.

Anna said the family is hanging onto the mantra: ‘Live like Elsa,’”

A visitation will be held on Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The funeral is on Friday, November 14th at 10a.m. Both will be held at Life.Church Omaha.

The family also has a GoFund me set up.

The proceeds will support the Elsa McGrain Legacy Fund, "dedicated to continuing her impact through acts of care and opportunity in her name."

