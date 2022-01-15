Watch
LIVE: Snow storm blankets Kansas City area

KC Scout Cam
Posted at 5:46 AM, Jan 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-15 06:46:57-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 5:46 a.m. | An overnight storm brought snowfall and slick conditions to the Kansas City area.

2-5 inches of snow are forecasted according to KSHB 41 Chief Meteorologist Gary Lezak.

According to MoDot and KanDrive, roads in the Kansas City area are currently covered or partially covered with snow.

More snow is expected over the course of the morning.

