LIVE: Snow storm blankets Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 5:46 a.m. | An overnight storm brought snowfall and slick conditions to the Kansas City area.
2-5 inches of snow are forecasted according to KSHB 41 Chief Meteorologist Gary Lezak.
2" already in Kansas City north! The inverted trough is hanging strong east of KC. Another 2 - 4 inches is likely. pic.twitter.com/rX4uEnlNZV
— Gary Lezak (@glezak) January 15, 2022
According to MoDot and KanDrive, roads in the Kansas City area are currently covered or partially covered with snow.
More snow is expected over the course of the morning.
It’s 5:30 a.m. and I scraped 2 inches of snow off the news car at @KSHB41 on @ThePlazaKC in @KCMO. @JeffPennerKSHB says expect more snow to fall throughout the morning. I’ll be around town checking conditions. pic.twitter.com/nM5fEm22bM
— Charlie Keegan (@CharlieKeegan41) January 15, 2022