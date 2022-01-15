LIVE: Snow storm blankets Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 5:46 a.m. | An overnight storm brought snowfall and slick conditions to the Kansas City area.

2-5 inches of snow are forecasted according to KSHB 41 Chief Meteorologist Gary Lezak.

2" already in Kansas City north! The inverted trough is hanging strong east of KC. Another 2 - 4 inches is likely. pic.twitter.com/rX4uEnlNZV — Gary Lezak (@glezak) January 15, 2022

According to MoDot and KanDrive , roads in the Kansas City area are currently covered or partially covered with snow.

More snow is expected over the course of the morning.