KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Join us for special live coverage from Scripps News of today's solar eclipse across the United States.

While not in the path of totality, Kansas City should still be able to get its fill of the partial eclipse. Look for the moon to start making its move around 12:36 p.m., with about 90 percent of the sun blocked out at the peak at 1:54 p.m. The moon is set to move on by 3:12 p.m.

