Strong storms, possible tornado batter Kansas City

A thunderstorm produced a tornado and hail in southern Johnson County, which damaged homes and other structures as well as trees, on Monday, March 15, 2021.
Posted at 4:12 PM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 19:41:27-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. —
UPDATE, 6:15 p.m. | As of 6:15 p.m., the National Weather Service has allowed all Tornado Warnings to expire. We will continue to watch for the latest weather conditions.

UPDATE, 6:05 p.m. | Despite reports of damage in Overland Park, no injuries have been reported.

UPDATE, 5:30 p.m. | Video of storm damage continues to come in to 41 Action News from the area of 194th Street and Antioch Road in Overland Park.

UPDATE, 5:20 p.m. | 41 Action News meteorologist Jeff Penner captured these photos of trees uprooted in the area of 193rd Street and Antioch Road in Overland Park.

UPDATE, 5:15 p.m. | While all tornado warnings have been lifted for Johnson County, Kansas, the storm has continued to move east and is now prompting a Tornado Warning until 5:45 p.m. for portions of Cass and Jackson County.

UPDATE, 5 p.m. | 41 Action News viewer Erin Shepherd shared this video possible tornado rotation around 199th Street and U.S. 69 Highway in Overland Park:

UPDATE, 4:40 p.m. | Video posted on Twitter Natasha Burgert shows rotation in south Johnson County, Kansas.

UPDATE, 4:35 p.m. | The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touchdown near 199th Street and Switzer.

UPDATE, 4:30 p.m. | The Johnson County, Kansas, Sheriff's Office reports debris in the area around 199th Street and Antioch.

UPDATE, 4:29 p.m. | A tornado warning now includes portions of Johnson County in Kansas, and Cass and Jackson County, Missouri, until 5 p.m.

UPDATE, 4:21 p.m. | Video from Twitter user Zach Kremer shows a hail storm this afternoon near Spring Hill, Kansas:

EARLIER | The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning and several severe thunderstorm warnings across the greater Kansas City area as severe weather has moved in.

Around 4 p.m., a Tornado warning was issued until 4:30 p.m. for parts of Johnson and Miami counties in Kansas.

The warning prompted sirens to go off in several areas.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

