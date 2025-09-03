LIVE UPDATES | Community gathers to pay respects for KCKPD Ofc. Hunter Simoncic

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The community is set to gather Wednesday morning to pay their final respects to Kansas City, Kansas, Police Ofc. Hunter Simoncic, who died in the line of duty late last month.

Funeral services are set to begin at 10 a.m. from Children's Mercy Park in KCK. You can watch live in the video player below starting at 10 a.m. Services are also being carried live on KSHB 41 News.

UPDATE, 11 a.m. | Fraternal Order of Police President Kyle Hickerson spoke highly of Ofc. Simoncic's "drive, determination and discipline," as well as his "rare ability to make people feel seen, supported and cared for."

"But beyond the badge and beyond the workouts, and beyond the drive and the determination, Hunter was someone who was loved deeply and deeply loved," Hickerson said.

UPDATE, 10:55 a.m. | Rev. Daniel Freeman, a chaplain with KCKFD, was the hospital chaplain who received Ofc. Simoncic's family. He read Psalm 23 and offered a prayer at the funeral.

UPDATE, 10:45 a.m. | Chaplain Jared Altic said he served as Ofc. Hunter Simoncic's chaplain at the police department — teaching him at the police academy, attending his first role call as a rookie and accompanying him on calls for service many times.

"Now, I stand here with you, his friends and fellow officers, burdened by the heartbreak of this sudden and unexpected loss," Altic said.

UPDATE, 10:35 a.m. | Bagpipers performed "The Star-Spangled Banner" before exiting the field.

UPDATE, 10:30 a.m. | Family, friends and fellow law enforcement officers from across Kansas and Missouri filed into their seats.

UPDATE, 10:25 a.m. | Timothy Lemanske, Brandon Flowers, Elijah Lovell, Keith Willis, Blake Owen and Connor Lindberg served as the pallbearers.

UPDATE, 10:20 a.m. | The funeral for Ofc. Hunter Simoncic began with the presentation of the colors by Kansas City-area authorities.

UPDATE, 9:55 a.m. | KSHB 41's Rae Daniel saw law enforcement vehicles from across the metro parked outside Children's Mercy Park ahead of the funeral for Ofc. Simoncic. Some of the agencies represented include Raytown, Platte County, Merriam, Westwood and the Kansas Highway Patrol.

UPDATE, 9:50 a.m. | The funeral program for Ofc. Hunter Simoncic describes him as a person who was "energetic, adventurous and full of life."

"Above all, Hunter will be remembered for his kind spirit, his love of family, and his unwavering devotion to serving others both in and out of uniform," the program read.

UPDATE, 9:25 a.m. | KSHB 41 News anchor Rae Daniel is outside Children's Mercy Park, where the community and first responders from across the Kansas City area are gathering ahead of services that are scheduled to start at 10 a.m.