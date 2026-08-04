LIVE UPDATES | Kansas City-area voters take to the polls in Kansas, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Voters on both sides of the state line cast their ballots Tuesday for local and statewide primary races and ballot questions.

Starting at 7 p.m., check our election results page HERE.

Starting at 7:30 p.m., watch KSHB 41 News anchor Sarah Plake and KSHB 41 News political reporter Charlie Keegan stream live results and candidate reactions. You can watch in the video player below.

Scroll down for the latest updates.

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UPDATE, 6:15 p.m. | KSHB 41's Isabella Ledonne, who covers Johnson County, reported steady lines at a polling location in Overland Park.

Lines steady at Overland Park polling place

Kansas City reporter Alyssa Jackson and Wyandotte County reporter Rachel Henderson checked in earlier from voting places in their respective coverage areas.

KSHB 41 KCMO reporter Alyssa Jackson checks in with voters

KSHB 41 WyCo reporter shares 5 pm election update from KCK polling place

UPDATE, 5:55 p.m. | Jackson County election officials say they are currently printing more Democratic ballots after running out at polling locations at Holy Spirit Catholic Church and Hawthorne Elementary School.

UPDATE, 5:08 p.m. | Shortly after Missouri Secretary of State Denny Hoskins announced he was blocking the congressional map petition, the group People Not Politicians announced plans to file a lawsuit.

“Secretary of State Hoskins is making a last desperate attempt to silence the people’s voice in Missouri. We’ve fought back against politicians for the last year, and we won’t stop now," People Not Politicians Executive Director Richard von Glahn said in a news release. "There are more than enough signatures, verified by election authorities, to qualify the referendum. Courts have consistently held that Congressional redistricting is subject to state constitutional provisions including the right to a referendum. People will have the final say in November and the chance to vote no to politicians desperate power grabs.”

UPDATE, 4:30 p.m. | Missouri Secretary of State Denny Hoskins announced Tuesday that he deemed a petition challenging the state's new congressional maps insufficient, and the issue won't be placed on the November ballot.

Watch his news conference in the video player below.

Petition to challenge new Missouri map blocked by Secretary of State

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