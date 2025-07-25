Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

UPDATES | Rounds of rainfall soak Kansas City area Thursday night

Screenshot 2025-07-24 at 9.25.54 PM.png
KSHB
Screenshot 2025-07-24 at 9.25.54 PM.png
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City region is experiencing yet another rainfall event this month, leading to flash flooding in parts of the area.

LINK | KSHB 41 Weather Radar
LINK | KSHB 41 Weather Alerts
LINK | KSHB 41 Weather
LINK | KSHB 41 Traffic conditions

Scroll down for the latest updates.

Here's a look at the latest weather and tower cam conditions across Kansas City.

UPDATE, 9:30 p.m. | While rainfall has been spotty tonight in Kansas City, it's been enough to cause problems in Lenexa.

UPDATE, 8:30 p.m. | KSHB 41's Wes Peery has been monitoring tonight's storms, which have dropped nearly five inches of rain so far tonight.

If KSHB 41 News needs to break into programming with weather updates, you'll be able to watch our coverage in the video player below:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_Lets Talk.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us