UPDATES | Rounds of rainfall soak Kansas City area Thursday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City region is experiencing yet another rainfall event this month, leading to flash flooding in parts of the area.

UPDATE, 9:30 p.m. | While rainfall has been spotty tonight in Kansas City, it's been enough to cause problems in Lenexa.

Due to high water, Santa Fe Trail Drive is closed between Lackman Rd. and 107th St.



Closure is from flooding caused by rain and a failed stormwater pipe beneath the railroad tracks. The City is in communication with BNSF Railway and will work with them on necessary repairs. pic.twitter.com/JLz4S1C7T1 — City of Lenexa (@cityoflenexa) July 25, 2025

UPDATE, 8:30 p.m. | KSHB 41's Wes Peery has been monitoring tonight's storms, which have dropped nearly five inches of rain so far tonight.

8:40pm--Johnson County MO has received a lot of rain the last couple of hours...nearly 5" in some spots!



Flash Flood Warning for Bates, Cass, Henry, Johnson, Pettis [MO]#mowx #kswx #kcwx pic.twitter.com/qS5KeNIMOY — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) July 25, 2025

If KSHB 41 News needs to break into programming with weather updates, you'll be able to watch our coverage in the video player below: