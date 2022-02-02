Watch
LIVE UPDATES: Winter storm moves through Kansas City Wednesday

Posted at 3:53 AM, Feb 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-02 06:17:42-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Much of the Kansas City area is expected to pick up several inches of snow on Wednesday.

Areas to the southeast of the metro could see up to a foot of snow.

KSHB 41 will keep you updated on the latest winter weather news right here throughout the day.

We will also keep track of closings and delays that could affect your Wednesday.

____

5:14 a.m. | Some roads are covered with ice. Especially areas to the southeast of the metro.

5:04 a.m. | Snow is beginning to accumulate. Road conditions are expected to deteriorate.

4:57 a.m. | KSHB 41 News reporter Daniela Leon is experiencing low visibility on Interstate 435 while heading south to Olathe.

4:39 a.m. | Kansas City, Missouri, crews are out on the road in plows cleaning and treating routes.

4:35 a.m. | We could see the heaviest snow between 5 and 9 a.m.

4:30 a.m. | A band of heavier snow is moving into the downtown area. Roads, especially bridges and overpasses, may be slick.

4 a.m. | A semi slid off of Interstate 70 east of Adams Dairy Parkway.

3:50 a.m. | Park University will conduct class virtually for Wednesday and campus will be closed.

The Pirate Cafe will provide brunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. to residential students.

