LIVE UPDATES: Winter storm moves through Kansas City Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Much of the Kansas City area is expected to pick up several inches of snow on Wednesday.

Areas to the southeast of the metro could see up to a foot of snow.

KSHB 41 will keep you updated on the latest winter weather news right here throughout the day.

We will also keep track of closings and delays that could affect your Wednesday.

5:14 a.m. | Some roads are covered with ice. Especially areas to the southeast of the metro.

ROAD CONDITIONS: The PINK represents ICE on our roadways.

Areas like Blue Springs, Lee's Summit, Grain Valley, Belton are seeing issues/slide offs due to SLICK SPOTS.@DaishaJonesKSHB @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/u1vXuwNKoM — 41 Traffic Now (@41TrafficNow) February 2, 2022

5:04 a.m. | Snow is beginning to accumulate. Road conditions are expected to deteriorate.

The snow is just now picking up and accumulations are beginning! Roads from this point forward will become quite slick and untreated surfaces are covered. Please be careful if you have to drive to work early today! pic.twitter.com/Jyjej0nr6a — Lindsey Anderson (@lnanderson) February 2, 2022

4:57 a.m. | KSHB 41 News reporter Daniela Leon is experiencing low visibility on Interstate 435 while heading south to Olathe.

We are making our way south towards Olathe. Visibility is low on 435. Snow and wind starting to pick up, hard to see any markings. @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/VhZuzNSaSD — Daniela Leon (@danielaleontv) February 2, 2022

4:39 a.m. | Kansas City, Missouri, crews are out on the road in plows cleaning and treating routes.

Spotted a @KCMO snow plow hard at work along Bannister Road. #WinterWeather pic.twitter.com/1Ds61Wc2IN — Charlie Keegan (@CharlieKeegan41) February 2, 2022

4:35 a.m. | We could see the heaviest snow between 5 and 9 a.m.

4:35am-- A much heavier band of snow, capable of dropping 1 to 5" per hour is moving into the Kansas City metro now But the heaviest snowfall looks to be 5-9am #mowx #kswx #kcwx pic.twitter.com/04dNYlIWyM — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) February 2, 2022

4:30 a.m. | A band of heavier snow is moving into the downtown area. Roads, especially bridges and overpasses, may be slick.

4:30am RADAR: Heavier snow is starting to fill in to the 435-loop! Untreated surfaces are already slick! Don't underestimate even a coating of snow on the roads. Take your time! pic.twitter.com/z994jGoyIz — Lindsey Anderson (@lnanderson) February 2, 2022

4 a.m. | A semi slid off of Interstate 70 east of Adams Dairy Parkway.

SLIDE OFF: A semi has slid off the interstate in Grain Valley.

It is along I-70 East of Adams Dairy. Not impacting traffic flow at this time.@DaishaJonesKSHB @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/Qkx1kUlaK7 — 41 Traffic Now (@41TrafficNow) February 2, 2022

3:50 a.m. | Park University will conduct class virtually for Wednesday and campus will be closed.

The Pirate Cafe will provide brunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. to residential students.