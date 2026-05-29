KSHB 41 News anchor Rae Daniel covers stories across Kansas City with a focus on community groups and highlighting fun things to do on the weekends. Share your idea with Rae by email .

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May marks Lupus Awareness Month. Marlene's Kaleidoscope is a nonprofit organization that shares awareness and resources for people impacted by lupus in the Kansas City community.

The autoimmune disease can be hard to diagnose and complex to treat, and about 1.5 million individuals in the United States have lupus, according to the Lupus Foundation of America.

Common symptoms can include a butterfly-shaped rash on the face, joint inflammation or pain and fatigue, per the Lupus Foundation of America.

Living with Lupus: KC organization pushes for awareness and support

KSHB 41 sat down with Founder and Executive Director La Tanya Lipprand and Juandalynn Heslop, a part of the organization's advisory board and a caregiver of her daughter who has lupus.

Lipprand has been living with lupus for the past 34 years, and she says she wants to be a voice for those who are also dealing with lupus.

For anyone struggling with lupus or have family or friends with the chronic disease, both Lipprand and Heslop recommend the following: listening to those who have lupus, speaking up when something doesn't feel right, advocating for yourself, and don't be afraid to talk to your loved ones, including your child about lupus.

On Saturday, Marlene's Kaleidoscope will host a brunch, 'Roses, Rhythm & Hope,' at J. Rieger, located at 2700 Guinotte Ave. in Kansas City, Missouri. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tickets are $100. For ticket information, resources and information on Marlene's Kaleidoscope, click here.

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