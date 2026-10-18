LKPD investigating homicide in the 700 block of New Hampshire, no one in custody

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The Lawrence, Kansas Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the area as they investigate a homicide in the 700 block of New Hampshire Street.

Officer were called to a parking lot on the west side of New Hampshire Street at about 3 a.m. Sunday after someone reported gunshots.

Officers found a 23-year old man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing and no one is in custody at this time.

If you have any information about what happened, please call dispatch at 785-843-0250. You can also reach out to the Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at 785-843-TIPS.

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