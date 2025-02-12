Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Local chocolate shop carries on with Valentine's Day preparations despite snow

Many Kansas Citians got a day off work and school Wednesday because of the snowstorm, but one local chocolate shop didn't have that option because it's busy preparing for Valentine's Day.
Screenshot 2025-02-12 at 4.07.51 PM.png
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While Kansas City did not receive a Swiss Alps kind of snow on Wednesday, many Kansas Citians got a day off work and school, but one local chocolate shop didn't have that option because it's busy bringing a piece of Switzerland to Kansas City for Valentine's Day.

"The heart tortes are something we make hundreds of this time of year," René Bollier, president and executive pastry chef of André’s, said.

Screenshot 2025-02-12 at 4.31.16 PM.png

Like a snow day, André’s brings back good memories for Bollier.

"When I was a little kid, my dad would let me get on the rack and he would rotate me around," Bollier said of a rotating oven. "With the oven not being on."

Bollier followed in the footsteps of his dad and grandfather; he's the third generation to run the shop.

In 1955, his grandfather emigrated to Kansas City from Switzerland.

"So, Switzerland, in my opinion, makes some of the best chocolate in the world," Bollier said.

Bollier spent three years in Switzerland studying the art of pastry.

André’s imports its chocolate from Switzerland, and its recipe doesn't use preservatives or additives.

On Valentine's Day, Kansas City wants a piece. It's André’s second-busiest day of the year.

"On the 14th, all the sudden, the doors just flood with people," Bollier said.

Screenshot 2025-02-12 at 5.07.17 PM.png

Valentine's Day preparation is in full swing.

"The snow is definitely not ideal for business right before Valentine's Day," he said.

Bollier said many members of his packaging team did not make it to work on Wednesday.

"We don't want anyone to put themselves in danger just to make some chocolate, although that's important to me," Bollier said.

But, the production must go on.

"What makes Valentine's Day so interesting is that it is always so last minute," Bollier said.

Bollier says he loves the "insanity" of the rush for Valentine's Day, because André’s loves the Kansas City community.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone