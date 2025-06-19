Local Christian community rallies in solidarity with Jewish community

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Many local Christian churches came together for the March of Love on Wednesday evening in Overland Park.

Those marching from Christian churches had a message for the Jewish community: you are not alone.

It was a silent walk.

“The silence itself is a statement that we stand with the Jewish people,” said Pierre Bezençon, pastor and one of the event organizers. "In a way, what affects them affects me.”

According to Bezençon, many Christian churches came together for the march, but not everyone there was Christian.

Even when there was so much to be said, they found that words were hard to find.

"I just really love people. I love all people,” said 79-year-old Beatrice Marquez, who couldn't keep up with marchers.

She showed her support by sitting and praying.

“I don't really care what race you are, or nationality, or whatever.," Marquez said. "God loves you. God loves you, Jesus loves you, and knows."

Organizers estimate 350 people walked in support of the Jewish community.

"It's scary to be Jewish right now, and I just want to stand with the Jewish people and say we support you, we love you, we care about you, and we're here for you,” said Amy Stewart with Or HaOlam Messianic Synagogue.

Amy Stewart with Or HaOlam Messianic Synagogue.

She was distributing signs that she and other volunteers had worked on.

“There's a sign that says, 'Comfort my people', Stewart said. "We're called to comfort, comfort my people. We're here. We need to be here for the Jewish people in their time of suffering."

The walk honored Prairie Village woman Sarah Milgrim and her boyfriend, Yaron Lischinsky.

Milgrim, a graduate of Shawnee Mission East High School, was shot and killed alongside Lischinsky outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., in a blatant act of antisemitism.

Most people participating in the event didn’t even know Milgrim and Lischinsky, but they were there in support of them.

"Our hearts were crushed and broken,” said Richard Cleary, a pastor and organizer.

"We want to rally Christians, people who believe in Jesus, to come and stand in solidarity with the Jewish people in honor of Sarah Milgrim and mourn with the Jewish community.”

The goal is to show them they are not alone.

Participants moments of silence with raised their signs, expressing love and solidarity.

“This statement is not political," Bezençon said. "It's really spiritual and human.”

