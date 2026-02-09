Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local expert shares his take on this year's Super Bowl ads

Steve Bernstein, Chief Executive Officer for Bernstein-Rein
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This year's Super Bowl advertisers asked viewers to take care of themselves and others during this year's event.

Steve Bernstein, Chief Executive Officer for Bernstein-Rein, joined KSHB 41 News live at 6 a.m. to discuss his biggest takeaways of this year's commercials.

He called this year's Super Bowl the 'Safe Bowl' for advertisers.

He said there are three things that make a great ad: it needs to be entertaining, memorable and it needs to have information about the product itself.

