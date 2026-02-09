KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This year's Super Bowl advertisers asked viewers to take care of themselves and others during this year's event.

Local expert shares his take on this year's Super Bowl ads

Steve Bernstein, Chief Executive Officer for Bernstein-Rein, joined KSHB 41 News live at 6 a.m. to discuss his biggest takeaways of this year's commercials.

He called this year's Super Bowl the 'Safe Bowl' for advertisers.

He said there are three things that make a great ad: it needs to be entertaining, memorable and it needs to have information about the product itself.

