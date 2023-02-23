KC brands coming to new terminal expect to soar

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Travelers coming in and out of the "Heart of America" will be flying out of Kansas City International Airport's new terminal starting next Tuesday.

Once inside, nearly 50 concessions, 25 of them locally owned, are prepared to meet travelers' needs.

“[They] get to experience it in one location — all the cool and unique things that all of the great people in the city are able to bring into the airport,” said Joe Paris, vice president of Parisi Coffee.

Parisi Coffee is the largest family-owned coffee company in KC, and in just a matter of days, they will be adding a third location inside KCI's new single terminal.

Paris says the company placed a bid for a spot in the new terminal back in 2019.

“The airport is an extension of our city which we believe in and invested so much into," Paris said. "We're not doing it just for us, we're doing it for the entire city."

Vantage Airport Group is running the airport’s new concessions program and estimates over the next 15 years, concessions sales will generate $1.5 billion.

"Our commitment to providing opportunities for local small businesses, the inclusion of beloved local brands and minority-owned involvement at every level of the project will help ensure we deliver a concession program that creates a true sense of place here in Kansas City – one we hope that travelers and local Kansas Citians alike will embrace,” said Sherrie Medina, director of marketing and communications.

KCK-based Poio will also be part of the new line-up as the airport’s only Mexican restaurant.

“We’re still in disbelief of what's happening, I’m still in shock,” said Carlos Mortera, owner of Poio. "It’s exciting, people get to try Mexican food my way because we're nontraditional.”

