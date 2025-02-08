Local pitmaster Megan Day with Burnt Finger BBQ shares simple tailgating recipes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs hope to make history this weekend in New Orleans as they go for a three-peat.

Charlie Keegan

It would not be game day in KC without tailgating food, so for fans still deciding what to serve during the Super Bowl, local pit master Megan Day with Burnt Finger BBQ is here to share two simple tailgating recipes.

Grilled Shrimp Po’ Boy

Burnt Finger BBQ

1. Remove shells and veins from shrimp

2. Butter and grill hoagie buns

3. Skewer, oil and season shrimp with Burnt Finger BBQ's Smokey KC Barbecue Rub

4. Continue to grill the shrimp to build a caramelized edge

5. Pull grilled shrimp from the heat and brush with Burnt Finger BBQ's Award-Winning barbecue sauce

6. Dress grilled buns with remoulade sauce, shredded lettuce, tomatoes and shrimp

Red Zone Punch

Burnt Finger BBQ

1. 3 cups of lemon-lime soda

2. 1 cup of pineapple juice

3. 1/2 cup of grenadine

4. Scoops of raspberry sherbert

5. Rim cup with red sugar crystals, pour and enjoy!

For more information on Burnt Finger BBQ's award-winning sauces and rubs, head to their main website.

Go Chiefs!

—

KSHB 41 anchor/reporter JuYeon Kim covers agricultural issues and the fentanyl crisis. Share your story idea with JuYeon.

