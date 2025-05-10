Local priests reflect on their encounter with Pope Leo XIV

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two local priests had the chance to meet the new Popewhen he was known as Father Bob Prevost.

Now, the Midwesterner is called Pope Leo XIV all over the world.

Director and Chaplain at St. Lawrence Catholic Center, Father Luke Doyle was watching the announcement of the new pope with KU students when he realized it was a familiar face.

“I think shock is probably the appropriate word,” Father Luke said.

He was living in Rome when he met, at that point, Father Bob. That was 13 years ago.

“I honestly don't remember him because of his name or because I had a vision when I met him or anything like that," Father Luke said. "I remember meeting the American priest who was in charge of the Augustinian community."

Father Peter Jaramillo, Pastor of St. Mary's-St. Anthony's in Kansas City, Kansas, who also met the Pope years ago.

“Augustinians are known for their fraternity and spirituality,” Father Peter said.

Pope Leo XIV is an Augustinian—just like KCK’s Father Peter. It is a way of life that brought their paths together.

“He recognized the Augustinian habit. He introduced himself, saying, ‘Hi, I'm Bob Prevost,’ and I told him, ‘I'm Peter, a visiting priest of the Society of Saint Augustine here for a conference.’ He welcomed me, gave me a hug, and said, ‘Welcome. Make yourself at home,’” said Father Peter.

The meeting happened at Villanova University during an Augustinian Conference almost two decades ago in Philadelphia.

In 44 years as a priest, that was Father Peter’s first time meeting a future pope.

“We all feel that he's ours,” Father Peter said. “Not only Augustinian, but Midwestern as well.”

The priests hope the new Pope will make the Catholic Church in the U.S. stronger.

“I never thought that I would be alive to see an American successor of Saint Peter,” Father Luke said. “This is a brother American. This is a man who knows our culture and understands what is living in our minds, hearts, and interior.”

Father Peter agreed with that assessment.

“The Holy Spirit does things that we don't always understand, and yet we are grateful when the Holy Spirit chooses among the Cardinals the particular Pope that is needed for our time,” Father Peter said.

