Local speller advances to Quarterfinals of Scripps National Spelling Bee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of our local spellers has advanced to the Quarterfinals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Emaan Arshad, 14, from Plaza Middle School in the Park Hill School District advanced after a full day of virtual competition Saturday.

Emaan correctly spelled her first word hummock, and then correctly answered that surrogate also means substitute.

She earned the right to move on by then correctly spelling gastrodermis.

Three other local spellers also competed well and were advancing, but were eventually tripped up with some tough words.

Drew Clawson, 13, of Independence correctly spelled amphistlar, and correctly answered that ardous means difficult (like the spelling bee), but he then stumbled on micellar.

Garrett Li, 13, of Olathe also correctly spelled nitid, and correctly answered that a dromedary is a camel, but missed architectonics and was knocked out.

Mac Northcraft of Peculiar, (the youngest local speller at 11) stumbled on his first word etouffee.

Arshad now moves on to compete in the Quarterfinal round on June 15, on ESPN3.

