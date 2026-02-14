Local volleyball pros compete in hometown as youth tournament brings thousands to Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City area volleyball stars are returning home this weekend to play professional volleyball at Municipal Auditorium alongside one of the nation's largest youth tournaments.

Audriana Fitzmorris from Overland Park and Alexis Hart from Kansas City, Missouri, both play for LOVB Nebraska and will compete in the LOVB Pro Classic.

The tournament runs concurrently with the 2026 Triple Crown National Invitational, one of the largest youth volleyball tournaments in the country.

The connection between the two local players runs deep. They played together on club teams from ages 16 through 18.

"We played together 16 through 18's, and it was just a really transformative time and we really were pushing it hard in club, Fitzmorris said. "To play with each other 10 years later is full circle."

Fitzmorris has strong ties to the area, having competed in numerous tournaments at Bartle Hall during her youth volleyball days.

"To be back here and to have the young girls be able to come and watch our games, and for the pros to go over to the to their gym and watch them, I think is a great combination," Fitzmorris said.

Even Fitzmorris's high school coach, Nancy Dorsey, will be in attendance. Dorsey's daughter is competing in the youth tournament.

"Audriana played here," Dorsey said. "She won three state titles here while she was here at St. James, and then she went to Stanford, where she won three national titles."

All three women emphasized the explosive growth of women's volleyball in recent years.

"These opportunities weren't really available to me when I was playing, and when I finished at KU, it was go overseas or be done," Dorsey said.

Fitzmorris echoed the sentiment about the sport's expansion.

"It's been really inspiring to just to see the growth of the sport and now have a professional league in the US," she said.

Hart expressed excitement about returning to her hometown to compete.

"I'm just so happy to see everyone," Hart said. "The sport of volleyball is growing, and I think it's just a unique way to come out and watch high-level volleyball players."

Matches will run through Sunday and will be streaming live on ESPN+.

Tickets are available at LOVB.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

