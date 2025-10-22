Lois, a 47-year-old elephant at KC Zoo, has died

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lois, an African elephant who called the Kansas City Zoo and Aquarium home for over 40 years, has died.

Zookeepers said Lois had been facing increasing challenges with movement in recent weeks and had stopped responding to treatment within the last week. She was euthanized on Tuesday at the age of 47.

Courtesy KC Zoo and Aquarium

Lois was born in 1978 and arrived at the Kansas City Zoo in September 1982, along with another African elephant, Lea, who remains at the zoo.

Care specialists at the zoo’s elephant habitat said Lois was “a strong-willed girl with an unwavering spirit.”

She was described as a “fiery redhead with a spunky personality who loved snacks and lots of attention.”

Lois was known for showering unsuspecting caregivers with water, soaking them, their paperwork and supplies.

Courtesy KC Zoo and Aquarium Lois

Eight elephants remain at the zoo, including Lady. At 57 years old, she is the oldest African elephant in North America.

The zoo is home to three other geriatric elephants: Lea, Megan and Tattoo, who are all 47 years old.

Zoe, 40, Christy, 38, Zuri, 15, and Tamani, a 20-year-old male, also remain at the zoo.

Courtesy KC Zoo and Aquarium

