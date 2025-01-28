Lone Jack teacher shares importance of Holocaust education

LONE JACK, Mo. — Jan. 27, 2025, marks 80 years since the liberation of Auschwitz. The day is also known as International Holocaust Remembrance Day, a day dedicated by the United Nations to continue the mission of sharing the story of the Holocaust.

Holocaust education has become even more important in the past two years, with the terror attacks on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, to the rise in antisemitism across the nation.

It's teachers like Angie Gottesburen at Lone Jack High School who are dedicated to sharing the stories of the Holocaust.

Gottesburen said she's been interested in the Holocaust for years. She decided to get involved with the Midwest Center for Holocaust Education in Leawood to learn more and, ultimately, share what she learned with her students.

After the mass shooting at the Jewish Community Center in 2014, Gottesburen proposed a "History of Holocaust" class.

"I was like we just, you know, antisemitism still exists, it’s the longest hatred, it’s still around, and our students need to know these things," Gottesburen said.

Dale Messing/KSHB 41

The course covers medieval antisemitism all the way to World War II. But she hopes her students take away something bigger than the facts.

"I always think of the quote, 'Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,'" Gottesburen said. "We can't just sit back and be like, well, that doesn’t apply to us. We all need to speak up for what’s right."

At the Midwest Center for Holocaust Education, Executive Director Jessica Rockhold said the work Gottesburen is doing is influential to more than just her students.

"She was bringing this history in a small town, in a community that has no touch with Jewish members of their own community," Rockhold said.

One day, Rockhold and Gottesburen hope everyone will have learned these important lessons and that the stories of victims and survivors will live on forever.

The Midwest Center for Holocaust Education hosts different events and programs. You can find more information here.

—