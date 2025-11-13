Longtime attraction Arabia Steamboat Museum announces it will close in November 2026

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Arabia Steamboat Museum, a popular destination for tourists, the curious and history buffs, announced Thursday that it will close in November 2026.

"All stories—even great ones—must come to an end," according to a statement on the museum's website. "The Arabia Steamboat Museum will be closing its doors November 2026 after over 30 years in Kansas City."

According to the museum's website, any steamboat trip down the Missouri River was filled with the possibility of catastrophe, as nearly 400 steamboats sank over its 2,500-mile course.

The Arabia sank in September 1856 as it carried over 200 tons of cargo for stores and homes in 16 frontier towns.

The steamboat was fully loaded when it hit a tree snag and sank six miles west of Kansas City.

According to the museum's website, erosion on the Missouri River changed course, causing the steamboat to be buried underground for over a century.

The steamboat was 45 feet deep beneath a Kansas cornfield, protecting the Arabia’s payload from light and oxygen and preserving its items.

The museum opened in 1991 with exhibits featuring the history of the steamboat and many pieces of the cargo that were recovered and preserved.

"We hope to have a new home for the Arabia collection, but nothing is guaranteed—except for this final year. Come visit us in the River Market, whether it’s your first time or your 50th," the museum wrote on its website.

The Arabia Steamboat Museum, located at 400 Grand Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

