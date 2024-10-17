Longtime JJ’s Restaurant owner Jimmy Frantzé to hand off business to nephew

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The owner of one of the oldest restaurants in Kansas City announced Thursday he plans to hand off the restaurant to his nephew.

JJ’s Restaurant owner Jimmy Frantzé said Thursday he’s stepping aside from running the restaurant, located just west of the Country Club Plaza.

Frantzé’s nephew, Kevin Frantzé, will take over daily operations of the restaurant after Jimmy’s 40-year run.

In addition to creating relationships with customers over four decades, Jimmy had to navigate the 2013 explosion outside of the restaurant that killed one of the restaurant’s employees, Megan Cramer, injured others, and left the original JJ’s Restaurant on the northeast corner of W. 48th Street and Belleview Avenue destroyed.

Jimmy and his team would reopen the restaurant less than a block away at 4810 Roanoke Parkway to continue to serve customers who made the original location part of their routine.

“I’m incredibly proud of what my uncle has built,” Kevin Frantzé said in a release Thursday. “I grew up in this restaurant watching my uncle pour his heart and soul into every detail.

Kevin said he plans to “modernize the menu” while also maintaining some of the restaurant’s favorites, including Paco’s Shrimp.

“Change is exciting, but we want our loyal customers to know that their favorite dishes will always be on the menu,” Kevin said. “I’m committed to keeping the spirit of JJ’s, while also bringing a fresh perspective to our culinary offerings.”

Photo courtesy Amber Deery Paco's Shrimp

—