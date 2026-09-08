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Longtime Kansas City landscaping guru Toby Tobin has died

Tobin formerly had a long-running segment on KSHB 41 News on Saturdays
Toby Tobin, a staple of Kansas City airwaves for his around-the-home and landscaping advice, has died. KSHB 41's Lindsay Shively spoke with Tobin about his career in this 2013 interview.
Longtime Kansas City landscaping guru Toby Tobin has died
Toby Tobin.png
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Toby Tobin, a staple of Kansas City airwaves for his around-the-home and landscaping advice, has died.

For many years, Tobin was a part of KSHB 41's Saturday morning news program with a segment offering home and garden advice.

He was also active for many years with a similar program on KMBZ, the Toby Tobin Home & Garden show.

The radio station posted about his passing on Sunday afternoon.

He spoke about his career in this 2013 interview with KSHB 41's Lindsay Shively. Watch in the video player below.

Longtime Kansas City landscaping guru Toby Tobin has died

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