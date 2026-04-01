Longtime Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd withdraws from election; assistant prosecutor to run unopposed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eric Zahnd, the longest-serving prosecutor in Platte County history, withdrew from the April 7 election minutes before the filing deadline on Tuesday.

His First Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, Mark Gibson, filed for the office moments later, according to the Platte County Election Board website.

Voters elected Zahnd in 2002.

Zahnd was named Missouri’s Prosecutor of the Year in 2014 for his efforts to establish best practices for Missouri prosecutors.

He is one of only two Missouri prosecutors selected in the inaugural class of “Super Lawyers,” an honor given to the top attorneys in Missouri and Kansas.

Zahnd graduated with honors from William Jewell College and Duke University School of Law.

Zahnd told KSHB 41's Marlon Martinez that he has a special announcement coming Wednesday.

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