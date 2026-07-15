Longview Lake Beach closes due to water quality issues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Longview Lake Beach closed Tuesday due to water quality issues.

Jackson County Parks and Recreation said in a social media post that testing of the water is underway, but the beach will remain closed “until testing confirms the water is safe for swimming.”

“We appreciate your patience and understanding and will reopen the beach as soon as conditions improve,” the post stated.

KSHB 41 called the Parks and Rec team Wednesday to learn more about the status of the beach, but we have yet to hear back.

—