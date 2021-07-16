Loud boom near Warsaw on Wednesday identified as result of F-15 aircraft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri residents were perplexed on Wednesday, when many heard a loud boom near Warsaw.

Benton County dispatch told 41 Action News on Wednesday they believed the boom shook buildings within a 70 mile radius.

Some speculated it could have been a sonic boom, while others thought it could have been an earthquake.

Reports were made in North Kansas City, Osceola, Sedalia, Springfield and Lake of the Ozark’s, according to a Live Storm Chasers Facebook post.

Residents in the Clinton and Warsaw areas told 41 Action News the boom caused them to feel a percussion and was forceful enough to almost knock someone over.

After days of anticipation, the Johnson County Emergency Management Agency posted the cause on Facebook.

“The USGS confirmed that there was NO earthquake in Missouri for the past week,” the agency said in a Facebook post “Instead, Boeing has confirmed it was an F-15 aircraft that was operating under contract to the Air Force and was out of the Saint Louis Airport!”

Confirmed earthquakes and geological events can be found at https://www.usgs.gov/.

