Louisburg police investigating after vehicle drives through building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Louisburg Police Department is investigating after a vehicle drove through a building Tuesday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m., police said a vehicle traveling west on Kansas 68 Highway left the roadway at the Rogers intersection.

The vehicle then entered a building on its east side and exited on the west.

KSHB 41 News reporter Ryan Gamboa reports a vehicle crashed through Agape's Grace, an organization that works with people with special needs.

Two people inside, a man and a woman, were struck by the vehicle. They were transported to an area hospital to be treated for “severe injuries,” per police.

The Miami County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.

The ongoing investigation includes looking into the structural integrity of the building.

This story may be updated as information is available.

