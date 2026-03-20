New York City-based women's clothing brand LoveShackFancy opens on the Country Club Plaza

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — LoveShackFancy opened on the Country Club Plaza at 10 a.m. Friday, drawing a steady group of eager shoppers who lined up for a first look at the new fashions.

Jo Marshall, who arrived at 5:30 a.m. to be first in line, said the store offers something different from the rest of the fashion industry.

Jonathan Goede | KSHB Jo Marshall - shopper

“I really like their dresses, and I’m hoping to maybe find a prom dress,” Marshall said, adding that she thinks LoveShackFancy will appeal to many teen girls.

She also noted the Plaza is “becoming more popular with cooler stores.”

Country Club Plaza PR and social media manager Caroline Hogan said Friday’s opening reflects months of behind-the-scenes efforts to keep the shopping district a destination.

Jonathan Goede | KSHB Caroline Hogan - Country Club PR & Social Media Manager

“Not only do we have LoveShackFancy opening, we have Alo Yoga opening in a few months, we also have J.H. & Sons, a fine men’s clothier, opening in a few months, and recently announced Merci, which will also open in the months ahead,” Hogan said.

She added that the Spring Market and Shopping Stroll will begin on March 28, and several activities are planned during the FIFA World Cup 2026 this summer.

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