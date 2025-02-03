'Luckily, the Chiefs just won’t stop winning': Kansas City designer shares success with Chiefs

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — As the Chiefs are in New Orleans preparing for the Super Bowl, the heart of Chiefs Kingdom is preparing from Kansas City, including one local designer who said it is also his Super Bowl.

Practice makes perfect, and that's not only true for the Chiefs.

“A lot of the things I make, I make sure the next outfit I make for myself is better than the last, and that’s just how I express my creativity," said local designer Sheraz Pompey.

Pompey grew up in Kansas City, Missouri, and attended the Paseo Academy of Fine and Performing Arts. That's where he said he found his love for fashion design — in only one semester.

He decided to take a risk and pursue his passion right away.

Lily O'Shea Becker/KSHB Sheraz Pompey

"It's been a journey, but it's been an amazing journey," he said.

Eleven years into his career, Pompey is the co-owner of The Blueprint KC, which he shares with his two sisters.

In addition to boutique clothes and accessories, Pompey works out of the storefront, located at 12036 Blue Ridge Extension in Grandview.

He's been busy ever since the Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2024.

“Usually, it’s just when sports season starts, and then when it ends, I kind of have a break. But it’s literally been every month I have done customization," Pompey said.

Lily O'Shea Becker/KSHB

His customized puffer jackets have taken off. His design has even made it on the field at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium when Gabrielle Johnson, wife of cornerback Nazeeh Johnson, sported the coat.

“I mean, even seeing her at the game in it, and then she was at the practice on the field, and they got to embrace each other," Pompey said. "So, just seeing how happy people are in the coats just seals it for me.”

Lily O'Shea Becker/KSHB

But Pompey's success wasn't from the kickoff. He's had to work for it.

“With the challenge of being Black, gay and not graduating high school, it’s difficult to really learn skills like these," he said. "So, for me to be able to produce as many as I’ve done, I’ve made over 50 at this point.”

He's not done yet. Pompey said not if but when the Chiefs win, he'll have a new jersey to design with — a Super Bowl jersey.

“I’m expecting, definitely, a boost in designing the coats," he said.

—